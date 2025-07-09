Temasek’s portfolio hits new $324 bn high amid global pivot
The Singapore state investor is reinforcing its portfolio with investments in AI, core-plus infrastructure and alternative assets as it navigates a volatile global environment.
Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings posted a record net portfolio value of SGD434 billion ($324 billion) for the financial year ended March 2025, powered by robust gains from local portfolio companies and strategic direct investments across global markets.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.