The Korean national pension fund is embracing a new investment approach, allocating capital across asset classes to boost returns. The fund is prioritising riskier assets, such as equities and alternatives, as evidenced by a recent $1.1 billion external mandate that exemplifies this strategic shift.
NPS seeks more risk with asset allocation shake-up
In partnership with World Gold Council
Long considered a safe-haven in troubling times, gold can provide liquidity and protection in risk-off scenarios - especially during systemic events affecting multiple regions and industries. It also provides a cost-effective hedging function compared to other options. Yet investors often still have reservations when it comes to adding or increasing gold exposure in their portfolios.
Holding Gold: From crisis response to long-term returns