As trade tensions escalate and volatility rises, asset owners are rebalancing portfolios, reducing US equity exposure and rotating to Europe as they eye fixed income and emerging market debt for stability and yield.
Rumah Group, a Singapore-based single family office, explains how it is carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation, with a strategic push into three climate-critical sectors.
The Korean national pension fund is embracing a new investment approach, allocating capital across asset classes to boost returns. The fund is prioritising riskier assets, such as equities and alternatives, as evidenced by a recent $1.1 billion external mandate that exemplifies this strategic shift.
A prestigious technology university in India aspires to build up a substantial endowment fund, and external experts can play a key role in helping to manage its investments, a senior university executive said.
The Malaysian unit of the Swiss insurer spots local investment opportunities even as the global economy sits at the crossroads on growth and interest rates.
The 60/40 portfolio was designed to offer diversification, yet some asset owners are entertaining second thoughts about using this classic mix after its poor performance in 2022. HSBC Life and APG share their views.
The Singapore state investment company expanded its portfolio size to US$297 billion, but will adopt a cautious approach this year in view of the global economic slowdown.
The threat of higher interest rates means the days of set-and-forget investing could be over. But is picking the winners a risk too?
New research uncovers climate opportunities not captured by conventional emissions metrics.
For asset owners, the threat of rising inflation is a major consideration when it comes to the performance of their investment portfolios, according to our Assets Owner Insights survey.
In partnership with World Gold Council
Long considered a safe-haven in troubling times, gold can provide liquidity and protection in risk-off scenarios - especially during systemic events affecting multiple regions and industries. It also provides a cost-effective hedging function compared to other options. Yet investors often still have reservations when it comes to adding or increasing gold exposure in their portfolios.
Bringing Asian institutions up to speed with global best practice in portfolio construction will be one of the key topics to be discussed on a panel at our Asian Investment Summit next week.