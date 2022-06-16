At the heart of Islamic bonds or sukuk is the idea of responsible investing, little wonder, then, that it should be finding its place in the world of sustainable investment.
Varsity endowments are cutting back allocations to public markets in favour of private alternatives for higher yields, a trend that is expected to stay as inflation bites and stocks and bonds lose their allure.
The sovereign wealth fund expects another challenging year ahead amid high inflation, geopolitical risks and market uncertainty.
Portfolio performance will be an overriding objective, although environmental, social and governance issues will factor into decisions, said Carbon Graphite’s chief executive.
With Singapore as its base, single family office Carbon Graphite is looking to invest in start-ups in the innovation and technology sector in the region, as well as searching for other opportunities globally.
With an eye on private assets amid growing inflation and uncertainty, sovereign wealth funds pivot to US and Asia Pacific and away from Europe as the war in Ukraine rages, according to the latest Invesco report.
The Singapore state investment company expanded its portfolio size to US$297 billion, but will adopt a cautious approach this year in view of the global economic slowdown.
Amid market volatility and tightening monetary policies, investors are turning to private credit, investment-grade bonds and value equities in developed markets.
Volatile markets may have led some institutional investors to rejig their portfolios, but two Southeast Asian sovereign wealth funds said they will stick to their mandate and focus on the long term.
While investors generally adopt a mix of active and passive investing strategies, the need for ESG- focused decisions may be pushing them to take a more hands-on approach.
Affected heavily by the Covid pandemic, the property sector in Asia is poised for recovery as countries lift border controls, although some markets may react quicker than others.
Three major Asean countries — Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — are leading in developing renewable energy sources and giving investors new opportunities.