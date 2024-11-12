In this month's edition of our weekend Q&A, AsianInvestor features the chief executive officer of Eastspring Investments.
Indira Vergis
Larger private equity giants have been quite active making venture capital and other-stage investments in the region's insurtech market.
The C$249.8 billion ($181 billion) Canadian fund’s investments in Asia are all in private markets, both direct and fund investments.
Some family offices are coming together to form multi-family offices and other alliances as they attempt to tap into different kinds of expertise and capabilities while keeping operating costs low.
Cameron Harvey, CEO of Landmark Family Office (LFO), lays out the firm's fund selection process and interesting trends in client demand in recent months.
The principal of New York-based Peninsula House sees opportunity in short-term financing to the challenged real estate sector in markets such as Hong Kong and mainland China.
The Singapore-based insurer explains how tools from two partners, BlackRock and Ortec Finance, help with portfolio, risk and asset-liability management.
The Singapore-based insurer wants to ensure new mandates are aligned in terms of sustainability and decarbonisation, CIO David Chua told AsianInvestor.
Biotech funding has improved this year but remains well below the post-pandemic boom. Still, picking winners in the sector requires deep knowledge and investor discipline.
The application process to get a license for a single family office can now take up to 18 months as regulatory scrutiny intensifies, one anti-financial crime expert said.
High net worth individuals and family offices often worry about how long term alternative funds can be and when they can get their money back. Investment vehicles offering liquidity are becoming popular.
The head of the private equity and private credit team at one of Korea's biggest non-life insurers explains where it sees opportunities over the the next year.