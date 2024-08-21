In this edition of our monthly Q&A, we get behind the scenes with the chief executive officer of Landmark Family Office.
Hans Poulsen
Even as the Korean pension fund re-examines the appeal of developed markets, it has ventured into its first direct emerging market investments in Asia, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
With an academic background in artificial intelligence, the co-CIO at Japan University Fund has clear views on the technology’s appeal for investments and more broadly, in asset management.
We showcase the co-CIO of Japan University Fund and AsianInvestor Editorial Advisory Board member, who talks about his biggest motivation, his role models and his leadership style.
Despite solid growth, capital flows into Asia Pacific's private debt market lag behind the asset class's regional potential, as investor concerns persist.
The Fed’s rate pivot will change allocation preferences across asset classes and markets worldwide, delegates heard at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Singapore.
The Korean pension fund has calibrated its investment strategy to focus on income generation and incorporate private credit into a barbell approach, as it pursues five key investment themes for 2024, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Asset managers share their expectations for the number and size of US interest rate cuts following the Federal Reserve chair's widely reported speech at Jackson Hole.
Geopolitical instability and climate change are influencing investment decisions and portfolio construction, according to a new study from Australia's Future Fund and global advisory firm WTW.
The diversification of active managers and a heightened focus on portfolio rebalancing are contributing factors to the steady performance of Japan's state pension fund, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
For Japanese pension funds, the lack of relevant products in India’s stock market and growing economy poses a challenge, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Japan's private equity deal activity may be modestly affected by rising interest rates and a potentially stabilising yen. Meanwhile, the Indian market is experiencing significant growth.