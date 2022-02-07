The latest crypto bull market will be different from the last, as institutions and family offices opt for a fund of funds approach, market participants say.
Peter Shadbolt
It might have nothing to do with you now, but distant financial and geopolitical events’ cascading effects are emerging as the biggest threat to institutional risk managers.
Despite high expectations for a finance super-highway as part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, some say the connect schemes are faltering.
The head of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund has said Hong Kong will be back post-Covid, and the city offers a huge opportunity for Southeast Asia.
With one of the worst droughts in China since records began 60 years ago, asset owners and managers are weighing more seriously the material risks of the water crisis.
China’s largest insurer remains bullish on the long-term prospects for property and real assets in China despite the latest shockwaves in the sector
China this month overtook Europe as the world’s second-largest MMF market after the US. What does this spell for investors of these assets?
For insurers, allocation is a delicate art. The region’s top investment officers at AXA and Sequis Life took us through the perils and pitfalls of balancing regional portfolios in challenging times.
The Halal economy is starting to focus on ESG and sustainability issues and regtech and fintech is helping drive the changes, a new study shows
When it comes to Asian infrastructure assets, the region might be underserved, but when it comes to digitalisation it’s a different story.
The threat of higher interest rates means the days of set-and-forget investing could be over. But is picking the winners a risk too?
Two Australian investors have urged caution amid fears that the low interest rate and low inflation investment landscape is due for a correction.