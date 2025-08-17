Southeast Asia firms urged to step up CSR to win investor support
A new report recommends greater focus on CSR and formalised standards that would improve corporate impact and create greater transparency and opportunity for investors.
Investors across Southeast Asia are looking more closely at how the companies in which they invest engage with their local or regional community. The region is falling short, however, in mandating companies to be more community spirited, according to a report issued this week.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.