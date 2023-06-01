Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund's recent policy change embraces impact investments as part of its sustainability approach, signaling a strategic shift for the world's largest pension fund to capture long-term value creation.
Tag : impact
Click Ventures backs women-led and diverse investment strategies, combining sharp business insight with a focus on high-growth opportunities.
Rumah Group and Foundation is steadily expanding its footprint beyond ocean investments, carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation in the built space, balancing financial returns with sustainable impact.
Singapore-based Rumah Group is pioneering ocean investments through a dual strategy of patient capital and flexible financing, targeting SMEs in Southeast Asia with sustainable business models.
The World Bank’s $115 billion development finance institution has placed sustainable investment practices at the top of its list of requirements for potential partners.
Despite impact funds now regularly raising $1 billion-plus and giant asset owners like ABP targeting huge impact portfolios, institutional investors are still cautious about such strategies.
Private market assets are making up larger shares of portfolios for diversification purposes, and lifers like Dai-ichi Life have ventured deeper into alternatives this year.
The Malaysian pension fund is seeking out social and environmental gains while making investment returns. It is likely to benefit both risk management and long-term performance.
Singapore government agencies are at the forefront of moves to bring more capital and expertise to tackle the climate crisis in emerging markets.
Few investable products and persistent hesitancy by private investors is creating a mismatch between commitments and deployment of catalytic capital, noted a senior Asia executive at the world-renowned foundation.
The impact-style bond portfolio of the €50 billion Dutch pension fund has bested the index by a significant margin since 2019.
Asset owners across Asia Pacific (APAC) are rethinking markets, reallocating portfolios and responsibly investing amid dramatic shifts in the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape, according to Nuveen.