Click Ventures leverages diverse talent to spot unique opportunities
Click Ventures backs women-led and diverse investment strategies, combining sharp business insight with a focus on high-growth opportunities.
Investing in women-led funds and supporting diverse founders has been an important pillar of investment and impact strategy for Click Ventures, according to Jenni Risku, partner & director at the Singapore and Hong Kong-based single family office.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.