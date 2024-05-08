Click Ventures backs women-led and diverse investment strategies, combining sharp business insight with a focus on high-growth opportunities.
GreenBear Group and Xin Family Office are deepening their presence in India, with GreenBear supporting emerging fund managers while Xin partners with globally-trained leaders. Both firms view India as a key long-term growth market.
Singapore has introduced tougher rules for family offices, tightening compliance to deter misuse while allowing more operational flexibility. The move follows its largest money-laundering case, underscoring the push for stricter oversight.
Singapore based single family office Wellco Capital is rebalancing its portfolio with a focus on cash flow resilience and undervalued opportunities, while steering clear of overheated US equities and high-risk AI bets.
A single family office's analysis highlights Japan's real estate market as an increasingly attractive global investment destination, offering both stability and growth potential. Success in this market favors investors who take a patient, flexible approach.
India's economy is moving toward's becoming the world's third-largest and offers big gains to those who stay the course, a family office executive said.
Single family office Click Ventures sees electric vehicles and flying taxis taking off with China leading the charge on regulatory moves and hybrid innovations.
Co-investments are picking up steam for single-family offices, giving them access to more investment opportunities as well as potential for higher returns.
While private credit continues to be the preferred instrument for many asset owners, there are clear advantages that private equity investments can offer single-family offices, one executive told AsianInvestor.
Managing relationships with venture capital and private equity funds offers advantages beyond immediate returns, two family office executives told AsianInvestor.
Single-family office Click Ventures sees autonomous AI-powered robots and real-time decision making cars in the near future, its MD says.
Investing in emerging managers offers diversification and opportunities to drive change through seed capital, according to a single-family office.