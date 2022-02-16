Click Ventures backs women-led and diverse investment strategies, combining sharp business insight with a focus on high-growth opportunities.
Tag : women
As International Women's Day highlights persistent gender disparities in the male-dominated asset management industry, leading institutions share the concrete standards, metrics, and initiatives they're implementing to drive meaningful change.
In celebration of International Women's Day, we highlight three trailblazing women in finance — Daisy Ho of HSBC Asset Management, Toby Chan of Capital Group, and Natasha Mora of L&G— who have defied gender norms to rise to leadership positions in the asset management industry.
In the still male-dominated universe of alternative asset investing, we spotlight the experiences and journeys of some exceptional women who have ascended to leadership roles and are ushering in more inclusive workplaces.
Hong Kong's Financial Leaders Investment Summit held on Nov 7-8 boasted close to 60 speakers and moderators, of which only seven were women. Finance is still very much a man's world, it seems.
Women in private equity tend to hit a glass ceiling at the VP level, with only 2% in Asia Pacific being promoted to principal level compared to 20% of men, according to new McKinsey research.
Is the private market all about growth and return, or can it become an area where asset owners can also step up and make a difference in terms of gender equality?
Much of Asia continues to lag the global standard when it comes to corporate governance, transparency and diversity. But significant progress has been noted of late.
More board seats are now allocated to women, and companies have also shown growing interest in diversity beyond gender.
Human capital disclosure requirements are limited and vague, for instance, but some institutional investors continue to push for more transparency from companies.
The asset management industry continues to be male-dominated. Senior executives from Aware Super and State Street Global Advisors discuss how advocacy can move the needle.
The number of women on boards in Southeast Asia outpace Asia but numbers have risen only marginally and board chairs are still 95% men, Deloitte study shows.