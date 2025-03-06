Global asset owners and managers are increasingly adopting offshore Renminbi for strategic hedging, with Hong Kong cementing its position as the crucial trading hub driving liquidity and currency stability.
Stanley Le
Ping An Group's 5.8% investment return in 2024 outperformed its decade average, with the insurer strategically positioning its $790 billion portfolio toward Chinese state-owned banks and emerging technologies while expanding its equity market participation.
Private credit markets in the US and Europe show signs of overheating, while Asia offers a less saturated, more insulated alternative—but navigating it demands an in-depth understanding according to industry experts.
Private credit markets are pricing risk at historically low levels despite increasing uncertainty. Leading asset managers point to several overlooked warning signals that could spell trouble for unprepared investors.
Despite Trump's return to office and compressed global valuations, China's innovative healthcare market presents strategic potential for foreign investors willing to navigate regulatory complexities and sector-specific challenges.
Developed APAC countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia offer promising real estate opportunities thanks to the e-commerce boom, but investors are still cautious about China's market.
China has lowered the threshold for foreign fund managers to enter its booming pension market, but the opportunity is not easy to grasp.
Beijing's 2025 Two Sessions unveiled a 5% GDP growth target amid economic headwinds, emphasising technological transformation, private sector revival and environmental commitments as asset managers weigh investment implications.
Zurich Life Hong Kong reports solid performance in 2024, contributing to Zurich Insurance Group's overall results in the Asia Pacific region as the company continues to implement its regional growth strategy.
South Korea's sovereign wealth fund has launched a tender for custodial services with strict eligibility criteria, as it expands its alternative investment strategy requiring enhanced custody solutions.
Hong Kong's pension regulator has set a September 30 deadline for MPF trustees to enhance ESG fund disclosures, as sustainable investments in the pension system see a 50-fold increase over the past decade.
As International Women's Day highlights persistent gender disparities in the male-dominated asset management industry, leading institutions share the concrete standards, metrics, and initiatives they're implementing to drive meaningful change.