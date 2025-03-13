Zurich Life Hong Kong boosts Asia Pacific growth
Zurich Life Hong Kong reports solid performance in 2024, contributing to Zurich Insurance Group's overall results in the Asia Pacific region as the company continues to implement its regional growth strategy.
Zurich Insurance Group reported a business operating profit of $7.8 billion for 2024, with the Life division contributing $2.2 billion, representing an 8% increase from the previous year.
