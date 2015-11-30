Zurich Life Hong Kong reports solid performance in 2024, contributing to Zurich Insurance Group's overall results in the Asia Pacific region as the company continues to implement its regional growth strategy.
Tag : zurich
The CIO of Swiss insurer Zurich and CEO of Swedish pension fund Alecta flag their growing corporate debt concerns and outline their response strategies.
Two chief investment officers have left the Swiss insurer – one who ran its Hong Kong and Singapore portfolios and the other who oversaw the UK life assets.
The Swiss insurer’s CIO for Hong Kong and Singapore wants to buy longer-dated bonds to better match the firm’s assets to its liabilities. But that's easier said than done.
The Swiss insurer's Hong Kong and Singapore businesses are looking to buy illiquid alternatives for the first time, despite the relatively meagre returns on offer.
The insurer has the geographic and skills advantage to become a group hub for Islamic investments, its chief investment officer said.
After a turbulent 2018, slowing global growth and ongoing trade frictions between the world's two largest economies could continue to cast a pall on markets in 2019, says Andrey Fomin.
By developing credit research capabilities in-house, the Swiss insurer's Malaysian unit hopes to join other asset owners in pursuing alternative investment opportunities.
The Swiss insurer has raided Italian rival Generali for a new regional head, who has 20 years' experience in the region's insurance industry.
AsianInvestor hosted its third annual Insurance Investment Forum at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Hong Kong on February 18. Here we present a gallery of photos from the event.
Investment heads at AIA, Axa, BNP Paribas Cardif and Zurich outline what they are doing to meet liabilities. Zurich's Hong Kong CIO moots halving his sovereign bond allocation.
The firm's Asia-Pacific chief executive puts the closure – which follows that of Standard Life in July – down to the business failing to achieve sufficient scale and profitability.