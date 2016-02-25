Lindsay Wright is on gardening leave after departing the US fund house, AsianInvestor has learned. Speculation is mounting over her next move.
The president of Ariel Investments, Mellody Hobson, talks up the benefits of a diverse workforce with differing perspectives, saying incentivising fund chiefs can move the needle.
With managers saying asset owners are not allocating sufficient resources to screen for environmental, social and governance issues, the practice may die off, an AsianInvestor forum hears.
Japanese corporate pension funds outline their private-market investment strategy, in particular the role of private equity in their portfolios and how they pick trustee managers.
Standard Life Investments is to launch a multi-asset growth fund for institutions in Asia and is mulling a balanced fund focused on the region, says investment director Malcolm Jones.
Corporate pensions in Japan are sanguine about the potential impact of negative interest rates on their portfolios, despite the industry's significant exposure to domestic government bonds.
The CIO of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, Hiromichi Mizuno, aims to build relations with professional investors worldwide and emulate the excellence of leading public pension funds.
A report from the CFA Institute unveils some surprises about what asset owners expect, what they are prepared to pay more for and what they see as differentiators.
The insurer's Asia head of investment, Eugen Loeffler, outlines plans to further diversify the regional portfolio, including into global equities, infrastructure and private debt.
Individuals and institutions globally place more emphasis on transparency and ethical conduct than performance, finds a CFA Institute study exploring trust in the industry.
AsianInvestor speaks to Eugen Loeffler about how the German insurer’s Asia business goes about matching its assets to liabilities.
The $168 billion asset manager has cut its six-strong team in Singapore for commercial reasons, but denies it is exiting the city-state and re-affirms its commitment to the region.