AsianInvestor spoke to Arnaud Tellier, regional head of investment services at one of Asia's biggest private banks, about product onboarding and industry consolidation.
The French bank's head of investment services talks about changes to his preferred funds, the appeal of alternatives and the opportunities offered by fee transparency.
Joyce Ngan, the private bank's new Asia-Pacific head of fund solutions, spoke to AsianInvestor about picking products and how it recently put a fund selector in Singapore.
The wealth manager is likely to add equity products and favours long/short hedge funds. It is also seeking macro managers and eyeing smart beta and risk premia strategies.
As many asset owners pull money out of hedge funds, the likes of Australia's Future Fund and Korea's National Pension Service are prepared to go against the trend.
Many asset owners are pulling out of hedge funds, dismayed by their relatively high fees and low returns. Others, including some Asian institutions, are reviewing their allocations.
The Swiss private bank's chief investment officer, Norman Villamin, says active managers are likely to attract flows from passive strategies as quantitative easing comes to an end.
Some argue that hedge funds will benefit both from the support of US president-elect Donald Trump and increased volatility. But many institutions are reluctant to invest in them.
Global debt is less liquid, and Asian bonds more accessible, than in the past, notes Peter Ryan-Kane of Willis Towers Watson. Some clients have acted on the firm's advice.
First State Super appoints new CIO; Ontario Teachers promotes Taylor; Eastspring HK CEO departs; AIA seeks Australia CIO; Dominic Lane exits HSBC PB; Wing Lung PB head moves on; Deutsche WM adds Greater China MD; HK wealth association names head.
The Swiss asset and wealth manager is shutting its Hong Kong operation, a move that came as no surprise to market observers. More industry closures and consolidation are expected.
The deal will create an entity with $45 billion under management in Asia, but there are obstacles to integrating the businesses, note industry observers.