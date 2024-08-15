Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund's recent policy change embraces impact investments as part of its sustainability approach, signaling a strategic shift for the world's largest pension fund to capture long-term value creation.
Richard Newell
As uncertainty dominates global markets following Trump's tariff announcements, asset owners are prioritising liquidity management while preparing for potential sharp declines in both public and private asset valuations.
As retirement schemes attempt to guide members on how to avoid crystallising losses in the wake of the recent market falls, investment teams are likely to reduce their US equity weightings.
Facing massive energy demands, AI development pushes institutional investors toward data center power solutions.
Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivered strong double digit returns in 2024, as its CIO Ben Samild cautioned investors about mounting geopolitical challenges and the need to move beyond traditional portfolio structures
Australia's largest pension fund is ramping up its global expansion through three key investment pillars: private markets, international equities, and digital infrastructure.
Global sovereign wealth funds reached $13 trillion in assets, with Gulf states deploying a record $82 billion and Asian funds dominating digital infrastructure deals. Mubadala led with $29.2 billion across 52 investments.
Major asset managers BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard face a Texas-led lawsuit alleging they illegally colluded through climate initiatives to pressure coal companies into reducing output, sparking further debate in the ongoing ESG controversy.
While every start-up is positioning itself around AI, venture investors are unlikely to fall for the hype. However, they do see the greatest potential in Southeast Asia.
Australian and British pension funds want the UK's National Wealth Fund to focus on higher risk net-zero industries where it can play a valuable role bridging gaps in capital markets.
Poor investor sentiment is reflected in a depressed sector, from low occupancy to falling profits. There's a strong sense that Hong Kong needs to reinvent itself before investors return.
Despite growing market interest, asset owners have minimal exposure to businesses and projects driving positive marine conservation impacts due to a lack of scalable opportunities.