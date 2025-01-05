Middle East and Asian SWFs dominated activity in 2024
Global sovereign wealth funds reached $13 trillion in assets, with Gulf states deploying a record $82 billion and Asian funds dominating digital infrastructure deals. Mubadala led with $29.2 billion across 52 investments.
The giant sovereign investors of the Gulf states, together with Chinese and Southeast Asian funds were the most active investors in 2024, according to the latest annual survey of state and public asset pools by the consultancy Global SWF.
