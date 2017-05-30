Global sovereign wealth funds reached $13 trillion in assets, with Gulf states deploying a record $82 billion and Asian funds dominating digital infrastructure deals. Mubadala led with $29.2 billion across 52 investments.
Efforts to jointly anchoring the investment fund represent another sign of the growing relationship between the Middle East and Hong Kong.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On our fifth and final day, we showcase executives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Singapore's GIC.
Tsangs Group is collaborating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned ROSHN Group to facilitate their investment and business exchanges with Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area.
Global sovereign wealth funds cut back on investments in 2023, but there was a shift in sentiment towards emerging markets as highlighted by Global SWF in its annual report, issued on new year's day.
Hong Kong has attracted over 100 families to set up investment vehicles in town, including prominent families from Saudi Arabia who are keen to explore technology investments in the Greater Bay Area.
China Investment Corporation and Silk Road Fund held talks with Saudi Arabia’s information technology minister, underscoring growing China-Saudi cooperation.
Hong Kong and Singapore family offices are mulling Dubai bases, drawn by deepening China-Gulf ties, the region’s strong growth potential, and ample capital flows, especially in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia wants to merge its General Organisation of Social Insurance (Gosi) with the Public Pension Agency (PPA). The new super fund will have to adhere to higher standards.
Saudi Arabia's oil price war against Russia helped trigger a record collapse in asset values. AsianInvestor asked eight experts how investors should navigate the fallout.
Malaysia is set to overtake the Middle East as the global hub for Islamic investments in terms of assets under management. What can Gulf countries do to counter this trend?
Malaysian asset managers' share of global sharia-compliant funds could overtake that of firms based in Saudi Arabia, according to AsianInvestor's annual ranking this year.