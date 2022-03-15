Pre-commercial companies are subject to a minimum market capitalisation requirement of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), while those with annual revenues of HK$250 million are expected to have a capitalisation of at least HK$8 billion at the time of listing.
The listing will be the Indonesian bourse’s third largest, after those of Bukalapak and GoTo. But Blibli may not enjoy the same hype, given the instability of tech sector share prices.
Issues around capital gains tax and settlement rules need to be addressed before Indian debt is included in global indices, say experts. Following this, India could attract additional inflows of up to $40 billion.
Vietnam’s start-up ecosystem often draws comparison with that of Indonesia and China some years back, but investors in the market face different opportunities and exit options, say VC experts.
FinanceAsia spoke to experts on how countries can balance their short-term energy needs with longer-term climate goals, in light of pressing energy security concerns and price volatility.
At a recent media conference, incoming Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Felipe Medalla, stressed the bank’s focus on stabilising inflation, and does not rule out more aggressive policy tightening.
As the South Asian economy looks to eliminate interest from its banking system, Fitch Ratings' global head of Islamic finance, Bashar Al Natoor, examines what this could mean for the country’s Islamic finance sector.
Fullerton joins Hamilton Lane and Partners Group in tokenising funds on the platform, to tap new sources of capital.
The bank has acquired a plot of virtual land in Animoca Brands-owned metaverse, The Sandbox, providing it with a new way to engage with potential and existing clients.
The future of the capital markets is clearly defined by digitalisation and the integration of blockchain technology, OMFIF’s latest report finds.
The Hong Kong-based bank has made its first purchase in the metaverse, joining peer, JP Morgan, as it makes inroads in the world of virtual assets.
A growing list of corporates and investors have committed to pulling their investments from Russia, leaving observers to ponder where the outstanding funds will flow.