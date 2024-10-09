CTF Life's deputy CIO talks about the most rewarding part of her role, a key trait needed for success and a book that has influenced her outlook on money and life.
Shusi He
CTF Life's deputy chief investment officer talks about her 'research-driven' hobbies, her passion for music and how she unwinds after a busy work day.
He will take a regional role with the Canadian life insurer after six years overseeing investments at large Chinese insurers.
A majority of investors achieved or exceeded financial targets through impact investing, challenging perceptions of profitability trade-offs, a new survey reveals.
CTF Life's chief investment and ALM officer shares the most rewarding aspect of his role, and how he achieves success in the investment world.
China Investment Corporation has ramped up allocations to sustainable investments and sustainability-focused managers across both public and private markets, leveraging its proprietary ESG model.
The national pension fund continues to expand its outsourced assets in a dynamic investment landscape, as it reaps rewards from bets in overseas markets and emerging sectors.
CTF Life's chief investment and ALM officer shares his passion for investments, nature, and the desire to master every language in the world in this weekend feature.
As earnings season begins, fund managers assess the strength of the US economy and the biggest risks ahead.
The public pension fund is set to announce 12 new global GPs in December for a new $1.4 billion fund. It is also planning several semiconductor-focused funds to bring mainland Chinese and Taiwanese companies to Malaysia.
The $40 billion Malaysian public pension fund will adjust its strategic asset allocation plan for 2025 to support local high-growth, high-value sectors under a government initiative.
The Hong Kong investment chief has been named global CIO and investment head for the $130 billion life insurer.