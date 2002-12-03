Global sovereign wealth funds reached $13 trillion in assets, with Gulf states deploying a record $82 billion and Asian funds dominating digital infrastructure deals. Mubadala led with $29.2 billion across 52 investments.
Despite Asia-Pacific family offices continuing to pursue new technologies, like artificial intelligence and blockchain, the vast majority that were surveyed still favour tried and true real estate strategies for future growth amid dynamic market conditions.
Private credit is also seen as being able to weather “higher for longer” rates environment well, a newly released report finds.
The swift adoption of ESG policies by sovereign wealth funds in China and Singapore has led to a surge in ESG assets under management in Asia, outpacing other major regions, according to a recent survey by Preqin.
The UK insurance giant says driving change in the developing markets of Asia and Africa means having a clear ESG strategy that is based on a just and inclusive transition.
Insurance companies need to think outside the box when it comes to ESG frameworks and securing the right investments across disparate geographies.
AIA, Asia's largest life and health insurer, has five priorities, or pillars, in its ESG strategy.
Our new Asset Owner Insights report for Southeast Asia offers data and analysis on the leading institutional investors across the region.
A new report makes some big calls on the funds industry, including the rise of discretionary management and the mass affluent in Asia, plus a shift into passive investments worldwide.
Hedge fund consultant sees demand for objective research reports on Asian hedge fund managers.
Global fund managers in Asia are relatively less keen on acquisitions, but worried about risk management, says PwC.
ASrIA has published a report on SRI and pension provision in Asia.