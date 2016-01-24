The asset management industry is beset by challenges; we identified five as the most crucial and published them consecutively earlier this month. Here they are in case you missed any.
We have identified five key questions facing the asset management industry. Today we address the final issue: will the likes of China, Japan or Korea produce a global player?
We have identified the five most crucial challenges facing the asset management industry. Today we address the fourth issue: the extent to which technology will usurp humans.
We have identified the five most crucial challenges facing the asset management industry. Today we address number three.
We have identified the five most crucial challenges facing the asset management industry. Today we outline number two.
The asset-management industry is beset by challenges; we have come up with five we consider the most crucial. First up: the question of systemically important institutions.
Korean asset managers are being nudged towards setting up shop in emerging Asia – witness a recent CEO delegation to Vietnam – but they first need to make changes at home.
Fund managers in Hong Kong discuss what’s at stake as they dive into the brave new world of marketing products across the border.
Growth in private-equity assets is coming from structures other than blind pools, creating new arrangements but also new risks.
Emerging market gurus such as Jerome Booth and Mark Mobius keep the faith, but most investors aren’t following them. So which is right?
For private equity firms in Asia – even the likes of Apollo, Carlyle and RRJ – raising money has become tougher, something that outflows from emerging markets will exacerbate.
Long-term US Treasuries are seen as a necessary place to hide by many investors seeking to ride out market volatility.