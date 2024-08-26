Australian sovereign wealth fund to support Indonesian counterpart's development; Singapore's GIC acquires minority stake in US asset servicing firm; Indonesian regulators place 17 financial institutions under supervision; and more.
Tag : gic
Singapore sovereign fund to buy NSW electricity network stake for A$1bn; Australian pension giant ready to capitalise on market volatility; Saudi PIF implements significant spending cuts; and more.
INA teams up with Ares Management on innovative financing mechanisms; Saudi PIF in talks for AirAsia investment; BlackRock completes $3.2bn Preqin acquisition; GIC considers bid for Australia's Aveo retirement operator; and more.
GIC announces two senior leadership appointments; Mercer Super names first dedicated CIO; Cbus creates new ASX core strategy role; JPMAM Japan unveils new CEO and chairman; and more.
GIC's group CIO to step down; Brighter Super CFO departs after 12 years; FOAHK names new leadership team; Australian regulator appoints new chief executive; Future Fund hires portfolio risk manager; FWD Japan names new CEO; and more.
Hong Kong pension posts 8.6% return in 2024; AustralianSuper acquires 50% of $858 million warehouse portfolio; Bain Capital matches $1.76 billion Insignia bid; and more.
Global sovereign wealth funds reached $13 trillion in assets, with Gulf states deploying a record $82 billion and Asian funds dominating digital infrastructure deals. Mubadala led with $29.2 billion across 52 investments.
Singapore's Temasek launches wholly-owned private credit platform; Japan's GPIF considers raising investment return target; BlackRock acquires HPS Investment Partners in $12 billion deal; and more.
Abu Dhabi and Singapore funds in $6 billion talks for Pye-Barker stake; Korea pension fund expects $56 billion foreign inflow post-WGBI inclusion; Texas mandates China exit; IMRF commits to EQT Asia fund; and more.
Temasek in talks to acquire a stake in Haldiram Snacks; Thai pension fund to move away from domestic-focused investment strategy; Ontario Teachers', Hines buy build-to-rent assets in Australia; Korea's NPS struggles to fill vacancies, and more.
Large asset owners subscribe to Brookfield AM's Catalytic Transition Fund; Climate change can cost property industry more than $500 billion by 2050, says GIC, S&P report; Indonesia Investment Authority, AllianzGI ink private credit partnership deal; and more.
GIC, ADIA consortium bid for German logistics business; Abu Dhabi SWF buys Chinese specialist medical business; Temasek executives meet Xinjiang officials to discuss energy; Swedish pension fund trims Australian farmland holdings; and more.