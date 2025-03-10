Weekly Digest: INA partners with Ares for $500m annual investment; PIF eyes AirAsia stake
INA teams up with Ares Management on innovative financing mechanisms; Saudi PIF in talks for AirAsia investment; BlackRock completes $3.2bn Preqin acquisition; GIC considers bid for Australia's Aveo retirement operator; and more.
TOP NEWS OF THE WEEK
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.