Weekly Digest: INA partners with Ares for $500m annual investment; PIF eyes AirAsia stake

INA teams up with Ares Management on innovative financing mechanisms; Saudi PIF in talks for AirAsia investment; BlackRock completes $3.2bn Preqin acquisition; GIC considers bid for Australia's Aveo retirement operator; and more.
TOP NEWS OF THE WEEK

