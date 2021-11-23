AsianInvesterAsianInvester

AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On our fifth and final day, we showcase executives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Singapore's GIC.
Top 10 SWF executives: Yazeed Al Humied, De Rui Wong
HESTA hires Saudi wealth fund's former head of markets; Janet Li joins BEA Union Investment; Victoria-based asset owner names infra head; IFM Investors hires former Jupiter AM Asia chief; Prudential names chief IT officer; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sept 15