Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivers 7.9% annual return, exceeding targets; German funds increase Asian allocations amid US concerns; India considers tax exemptions for Saudi Arabia's PIF; and more.
INA teams up with Ares Management on innovative financing mechanisms; Saudi PIF in talks for AirAsia investment; BlackRock completes $3.2bn Preqin acquisition; GIC considers bid for Australia's Aveo retirement operator; and more.
Global sovereign wealth funds reached $13 trillion in assets, with Gulf states deploying a record $82 billion and Asian funds dominating digital infrastructure deals. Mubadala led with $29.2 billion across 52 investments.
China's CIC chairman and Saudi Arabia's PIF governor meet in Beijing; Temasek plans to invest up to $10 billion in India in three years; NPS hires managers for PE mandates; and more.
Singapore's GIC plans to expand team for more Japan deals; Malaysia's KWAP unveils alternatives strategy with Shariah focus; Brighter Super expands Queensland investment strategy; NPS gets new mid-term asset allocation plan; and more.
Family office managing over $10 billion for Indian software tycoon increases AI investments; decarbonization focused fund passes $1 billion target; NPS will allocate 65% of its assets in risky assets under new long-term asset allocation rules; and more.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On our fifth and final day, we showcase executives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Singapore's GIC.
Tsangs Group is collaborating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned ROSHN Group to facilitate their investment and business exchanges with Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area.
Global sovereign wealth funds cut back on investments in 2023, but there was a shift in sentiment towards emerging markets as highlighted by Global SWF in its annual report, issued on new year's day.
Saudi Arabia's PIF weighs India office; FWD postpones IPO plans again; AustralianSuper inks its largest European infra deal; Temasek inks deep-tech pact with local universities; Aviva sells stake in Singlife; and more.
HESTA hires Saudi wealth fund's former head of markets; Janet Li joins BEA Union Investment; Victoria-based asset owner names infra head; IFM Investors hires former Jupiter AM Asia chief; Prudential names chief IT officer; and more.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia), in particular, is likely to deepen its reach, having already boosted its A-share holdings in the first half of the year.