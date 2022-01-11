Last year might have been an unpredictable year for the economy, but there was nothing volatile about ESG investments which continued to perform strongly - even over a five-year span.
Twinkle Zhou
The Korean asset owner has added more than $300 million in real estate assets globally in just a few months, enhancing exposure for alternatives.
Facebook's owner Meta saw its share value slump by more than $230bn last Thursday, a record daily loss for a US firm. Will the tech dead cat bounce?
London-based M&G has acquired responsAbility and a headcount of 200 while Allianz GI has created a private markets impact unit.
Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses lagged their global rivals in fund raising in 2021, but that could all change this year.
It's been a tough year for China's tech sector as it wrangles with punitive central government policies, but asset managers are scenting a fire sale in what they see as underpriced stocks.
The HK-headquartered family office has just added a new office in Dubai, and plans to add headcount to support its core investments in China and the US.
An impending series of interest rate increases and the deterioration in relations between Russia and the West over Ukraine have worried investors in recent weeks, hence the volatility in US equities in particular.
Omicron may have put the bite into the property sector, but commercial property in Asia Pacific is defying the odds in a challenging sector, says a CBRE report.
Risks including property downturn and ongoing pandemic make for difficult investment decisions.
The stock’s promising performance stands in sharp contrast to the less fortunate fates of other Chinese companies that have been affected by government clampdowns.
The fund's chief investment officer used an appearance at this week's Asian Financial Forum to highlight CIC's approach to sustainable investing