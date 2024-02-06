INA teams up with Ares Management on innovative financing mechanisms; Saudi PIF in talks for AirAsia investment; BlackRock completes $3.2bn Preqin acquisition; GIC considers bid for Australia's Aveo retirement operator; and more.
Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund discusses the investment strategy for its new DBJ partnership, focusing on transportation, healthcare, digital infrastructure, green energy, agriculture, and critical minerals with structured returns in the low to mid-teens.
Indonesia’s $10.5 billion sovereign wealth fund has affirmed its commitment to the sector following a raft of recent domestic investments
Beyond capital, the Indonesian sovereign fund seeks operational expertise, investment capabilities, and insights into risk management and governance.
Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund has secured $25 billion in future investment agreements, on the back of just $1.6 billion deployed so far from its own reserves.
The Indonesian sovereign wealth fund is making a concerted push into hybrid capital solutions, such as private credit, by inking partnerships with at least three investment managers in recent months.
Indonesia Investment Authority has flagged interest in partnerships, following a new fund co-launched by Microsoft that is seeking to unlock $100 billion of investments.
The recent partnership between the Indonesian wealth fund and the investment manager is further proof that private credit appetite remains strong among asset owners in the region.
Although allocations to emerging markets can carry added risk, asset owners such as GIC and INA are adding to their already substantial investments in infrastructure funding.
Family offices are planning to set up or expand operations in Hong Kong; Indonesia's INA scouts for partnerships to develop electric vehicle ecosystem; NPS to hire managers for private markets; and more.
Hong Kong officials plan Middle East visit to attract family offices; Korean SWF opens Mumbai office; GPIF makes first direct infra fund investment; Maharlika fund seeks to avoid 1MDB fate; and more.
The Indonesia Investment Authority is harnessing strategic global partnerships to close the infrastructure funding gap.