INA teams with Franklin Templeton as fund strategy broadens
Indonesia’s first sovereign wealth fund has signed an MoU with Franklin Templeton to explore a private asset fund and co-investments, in a move that reflects the diversification and partnership approach outlined by INA’s CIO earlier this year.
Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) is exploring setting up a private asset fund and joint investment opportunities with Franklin Templeton, in a step that could help draw global institutional capital into the country’s private markets.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.