Taiwan’s planned sovereign wealth fund aims to boost economic momentum, expand global investments and strengthen national security.
The fund prioritises maximising returns within a defined risk tolerance, emphasising flexibility and global diversification in its investment strategy.
South Korea's sovereign wealth fund has launched a tender for custodial services with strict eligibility criteria, as it expands its alternative investment strategy requiring enhanced custody solutions.
Hong Kong's sovereign wealth fund has deployed capital across 90 technology companies, creating significant co-investment leverage while pursuing a dual mandate of financial returns and ecosystem development that distinguishes it from regional peers.
Despite the recent row-back by US asset managers, the sovereign wealth fund of New Zealand is committed to its sustainability objectives and will terminate co-investments or mandates that do not meet ESG standards.
As Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) increases its India exposure during a notable market cooling, experts debate the wisdom of concentrated bets in emerging markets.
Australia's largest pension fund is ramping up its global expansion through three key investment pillars: private markets, international equities, and digital infrastructure.
With a new investment mandate prioritising national infrastructure projects, can Australia's sovereign wealth fund maintain its investment autonomy while serving political objectives?
Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund has secured $25 billion in future investment agreements, on the back of just $1.6 billion deployed so far from its own reserves.
Indonesia Investment Authority has flagged interest in partnerships, following a new fund co-launched by Microsoft that is seeking to unlock $100 billion of investments.
Australian and British pension funds want the UK's National Wealth Fund to focus on higher risk net-zero industries where it can play a valuable role bridging gaps in capital markets.
Norges Bank Investment Management is working with its 9,000 investees to improve reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.