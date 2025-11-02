Kazakhstan's $42 billion privatisation pipeline opens doors for Asian investors
Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund is accelerating its privatisation programme with major state assets set to list on international exchanges, while exploring Panda bonds to tap Chinese institutional capital.
Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan's $82 billion sovereign wealth fund, has taken an unconventional path with its privatisation programme, one that has delivered on returns for investors while keeping the state firmly in control of strategic assets.
