Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund is accelerating its privatisation programme with major state assets set to list on international exchanges, while exploring Panda bonds to tap Chinese institutional capital.
The head of strategy and portfolio investment at Samruk-Kazyna explains how the institution is expanding its network of private and public partners to help it develop its economy.
The JR Ewing of the Central Asian steppe, David Robson, is in town to present to investors an intriguing oil strike located in the remote deserts of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkey are very interesting markets, but the Balkans and Baltics won't offer opportunities any time soon, says Stefan Herz of Charlemagne Capital.
Kazakh top brass visit Hong Kong to outline private equity and venture capital opportunities.