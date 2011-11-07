As the Alternative Investment Management Association publishes its 2012 guide to media relations for hedge funds, it begs the question: do the two really need each other?
Simon Osborne
Olympus’s trip has cast a shadow over Japan Inc as British-born CEO Michael Woodford plots his next move. Tadashi Kageyama of Kroll reflects on investor lessons to be learned.
Shirish Godbole is re-employed by Morgan Stanley to run Indian real estate activities for MSREI.
Myriad Opportunities Master Fund is about to open to external investors, kicking off with $300 million.
Hedge fund CQS has hired Louise Walker in Sydney to look after its local clients.
The ex-Soviet republics have bounced back and there's hope Russia's WTO accession will stir investments. But the closer you go to Europe, the worse it gets, says East Capital CIO.
A macro level relaxation may be good for stocks next year as liquidity flows increase, argues the CIO of Marco Polo Pure Asset Management.
The answer is in the soil, it seems. Acquiring land may be a rewarding answer for investors.
Prudential renames its Asian operations 'Eastspring', but promises that nothing really changes except the name. No spin-out plans are mentioned.
The new fund is evidence of increased allocation to infrastructure by pension funds, says Anthony Fasso, CEO of AMP Capital International.
Having decided it is happy with assets acquired in its Asia Opportunity Fund III portfolio, LaSalle returns $600 million of left-over capital to property investors.
Aileen Chang is launching an Asia-focused hedge fund to be based in Hong Kong.