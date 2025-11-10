Kazakhstan SWF's co-investment model delivers $27bn in foreign capital
Samruk-Kazyna has pioneered a partnership model that gives international investors operational control while sharing 30-35% of equity risk across infrastructure and industrial projects.
Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund has secured substantial foreign direct investment through a co-investment mechanism that reimagines how sovereign funds partner with international capital, offering a model that could reshape infrastructure investment across emerging markets
