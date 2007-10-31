As China implements a series of bold monetary, fiscal, and property easing measures to rejuvenate its economy, early signs of improvement are emerging.
Tag : fdi
Australia is turning to foreign investors to succeed in its ambitions to become a renewable energy superpower. This comes as more institutions in the region make sustainable investments a priority.
The country's recent coup leaves foreign investors with a dilemma. Do they pull out and risk hurting local people, or stick in a country that is now ruled by a junta?
The agency responsible for inward investment in Thailand may add headcount as it seeks to boost capital flows from foreign investors.
The country is enjoying rising appeal among foreign investors, recently overtaking China as the top global destination for FDI. It must continue its reform momentum if this is to continue.
Various sectors are expected to see more strategic foreign investment flows, which is good news for private equity firms. But the government's recent Bihar state election defeat may hamper reform progress.
As frontier countries increasingly target foreign direct investment and offer similar financial incentives, their need to advertise other economic attractions has been highlighted at a conference in Hong Kong.
While many feel foreign direct investment will boost India's consumer goods sector, it is likely to negatively affect local retail brands, argues portfolio manager Sunil Asnani.
The growth of China's non-bank lending segment is creating space for investment funds, such as Gen2 Partners' vehicle, to offer mezzanine financing to SMEs and developers.
The government needs $150 billion to support its economic growth targets until 2010 and 35% of that is expected to come from foreign investors.