With market volatility persisting, experts weigh the outlook for gold as both a safe-haven asset and strategic investment.
Heather Ng
As mainland Chinese companies pursue overseas growth, Hong Kong is moving to establish itself as a key hub for captive insurance operations.
Taiwan’s planned sovereign wealth fund aims to boost economic momentum, expand global investments and strengthen national security.
As Chinese firms increasingly choose Hong Kong over US listings, asset managers are reassessing their strategies for global asset allocation.
China’s Made in China 2025 strategy is transforming its manufacturing sector, boosting technological independence and reshaping global competition.
AllianzGI makes its first foray into the global active ETF market with a Taiwan launch, as CEO Tobias Pross hints at a possible expansion into Europe.
For the Dutch pension fund giant, navigating the complexities of Asia’s modern investment landscape isn’t about reacting to every market tremor, but staying anchored in the enduring currents of structural megatrends.
The fund prioritises maximising returns within a defined risk tolerance, emphasising flexibility and global diversification in its investment strategy.
China’s push for technological self-sufficiency, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and semiconductors is reshaping investor strategies.
Shifting capital dynamics, technological advances and macroeconomic pressures are reshaping the region’s infrastructure debt landscape.
Infrastructure debt is emerging as a compelling asset class, offering stable, inflation-linked cash flows and long-term returns.
As global economic power shifts and investment priorities evolve, the once-unquestioned dominance of American exceptionalism is being reassessed.