Exclusive: CTF Life's Richard Chan takes up CIO job at Prudential unit

Heather Ng
The veteran insurance executive is moving on after three years as the Hong Kong insurer's chief investment and ALM officer.
Richard Chan, the former chief investment officer of CTF Life, has taken up a CIO position at Prudential PLC Group, AsianInvestor has learned.

