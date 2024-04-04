Rest taps ex-Qantas Super CEO as CIO; Future Fund grows Sydney office; Prudential names regional CEO; ANZ Staff Super CIO departs.
Tag : prudential
The Group’s asset allocation strategy emphasises diversification, disciplined risk management, and strategic partnerships to transform uncertainty into opportunities.
AsianInvestor has identified 15 exceptional executives from life insurance companies operating in the region. Today, we profile senior executives from Korea's Shinhan Life Insurance and Prudential in Malaysia.
Malaysia largest state pension fund sees institutions leading sustainability efforts through policy engagement and innovative investments, a trend that extends to emerging markets across the broader Southeast Asian region.
The global life insurer and Malaysian pension fund both shared their approaches to green investments, local market challenges, and combating greenwashing.
Large asset owners subscribe to Brookfield AM's Catalytic Transition Fund; Climate change can cost property industry more than $500 billion by 2050, says GIC, S&P report; Indonesia Investment Authority, AllianzGI ink private credit partnership deal; and more.
The Hong Kong-based insurer sees opportunities to use its influence more effectively to help companies decarbonise, particularly in emerging Asia.
Industry leaders from Prudential plc and Singlife shared their strategies and insights on sustainable investing, while underscoring the crucial role of transition finance.
The British insurer remains bullish on its private pension business in China while keeping a close eye on the US and global inflation for its investment portfolio.
The well-known investment veteran leaves Prudential after seven years, following the shutdown of its wealth management business in Hong Kong.
The British life insurer expects China’s private pension scheme to offer decent upside for its onshore insurance entity and is steadily growing its personal pension business.
The British insurer’s investment chief believes China will reach its 2060 carbon neutrality target ahead of schedule.