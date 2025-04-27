Prudential Group leverages private markets to combat market volatility
The Group’s asset allocation strategy emphasises diversification, disciplined risk management, and strategic partnerships to transform uncertainty into opportunities.
Prudential has crafted a strategic asset allocation strategy that underscores its resilience in the face of market and geopolitical challenges, including tariffs, economic disruptions, and volatility. Drawing on its long-standing heritage, the Group has embraced diversification and disciplined risk management to achieve a delicate balance between risk, return, and capital.
