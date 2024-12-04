With roots tracing back to 1912, Chishima Real Estate’s Masaki Toyonaga says the Osaka-based family office is moving from stewardship to strategy as it retools for a new investment era.
Tag : private markets
As distribution rates remain near historic lows across private equity and real estate, Asia Pacific investors showing increased interest in secondaries, private credit, and alternative structures emerging as regional solutions.
Public market repositioning, increased caution in cross-border private deals and a pivot toward non-US tech sectors define a new era in family office strategy.
Institutional investors across Asia Pacific remain committed to increasing private markets allocations but they're showing clear preferences for developed markets, private credit and technology-enabled investments amid global uncertainties.
In partnership with Aberdeen Investments
A survey in Q1 2025 of more than 70 investors from 50 leading insurers across the region by AsianInvestor, in collaboration with Aberdeen Investments, reveals different routes to tackling new regimes and planning portfolios in a new investment era.
The Group’s asset allocation strategy emphasises diversification, disciplined risk management, and strategic partnerships to transform uncertainty into opportunities.
Investors are demanding more detailed ESG disclosures from private market managers, with carbon emissions and social impact taking centre stage.
Indonesia approves second sovereign investment fund; South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) closes $1.6 billion Seoul office deal; Singapore’s Temasek and US investment firm CenterSquare form $200 million debt fund; and more.
Asia Pacific investors eye new private equity opportunities while retreating from China amid challenging market conditions and poor performance in key sectors.
GreenBear Group and Xin Family Office are deepening their presence in India, with GreenBear supporting emerging fund managers while Xin partners with globally-trained leaders. Both firms view India as a key long-term growth market.
Both institutional investors and family offices are planning big increases despite challenging conditions.
The recent scandal involving Adani Group and Canadian pension fund CPDQ exposes flagging standards as investors rush for private markets across emerging markets in Asia.