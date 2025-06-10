Private markets in Asia face an extended liquidity drought
As distribution rates remain near historic lows across private equity and real estate, Asia Pacific investors showing increased interest in secondaries, private credit, and alternative structures emerging as regional solutions.
Asia Pacific institutional investors are recalibrating their private market approaches as global distribution slowdowns intensify, according to new research from MSCI.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.