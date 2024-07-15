As distribution rates remain near historic lows across private equity and real estate, Asia Pacific investors showing increased interest in secondaries, private credit, and alternative structures emerging as regional solutions.
Despite challenging market conditions, industry leaders see selective opportunities emerging as the landscape shifts between cyclical and structural changes.
With International Women's Day just passed, new MSCI data reveals stark contrasts in boardroom gender diversity across Asia-Pacific, with New Zealand approaching parity while Indonesia's female representation remains in single digits.
As foreign investors retreat from Chinese real estate, distressed asset deals and state-backed entities dominate the sector.
The region's real estate market is showing signs of recovery as institutional investors increase their market share, with South Korea and Singapore leading the surge in Q3 2024.
Recent data shows that domestic and regional institutional capital flows now dominate APAC real estate allocations, a trend expected to continue.
Japan is benefitting from the region’s recovering real estate allocations, attracting residential and logistics allocations from institutional investors. Can it last?
Despite falling flows across the Asia Pacific region, institutional investor allocations to Australia's real estate market have increased by $1.16 billion in Q2 year-on-year, to $6 billion.
Following the sector's record first-quarter flows, flows fell 39% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the latest data.
Allocations into Korean offices have surged this year, even as investors continue to avoid the sector across APAC, a recent report noted.
Australia's office sector is expected to lead the regional rebound in cross-border flows, a new report predicts.
Allocations to the sector’s riskier, less developed markets surge as opportunities become scarce and costly in the region’s core locations.