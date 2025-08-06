AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Foreign investors return to Australian commercial real estate

Lucas Cacioli
Australia's commercial property market sees foreign investors accounting for 51% of Q2 transactions as H1 2025 volumes rise 19% year-on-year, with alternatives surging while traditional sectors face headwinds.
Foreign investors return to Australian commercial real estate

Australia's commercial real estate market is experiencing a notable revival of offshore capital, with foreign investors accounting for 51% of first half transaction volumes as the sector recorded $6.7 billion (A$10.3 billion) in deals.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.