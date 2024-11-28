Australian superannuation funds are leading the expansion in responsible investment, with institutional investors driving the market to $1.03 trillion (A$1.6 trillion) as ESG integration becomes increasingly mainstream.
As retirement schemes attempt to guide members on how to avoid crystallising losses in the wake of the recent market falls, investment teams are likely to reduce their US equity weightings.
Despite negative cashflows, Australian closed superannuation fund has outperformed balanced fund peers through innovative investment approaches, with pre-IPO opportunities representing its latest tactical shift.
Leading investors increase regional property allocations amid shifting market dynamics, with selective opportunities emerging in developed markets.
Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivered strong double digit returns in 2024, as its CIO Ben Samild cautioned investors about mounting geopolitical challenges and the need to move beyond traditional portfolio structures
Australia's largest pension fund is ramping up its global expansion through three key investment pillars: private markets, international equities, and digital infrastructure.
Transactions across the build-to-rent sector in Australia could heat up in 2025 amid rate cuts and strong demand.
One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds is using artificial intelligence to interpret market signals, as traditional investment cycle approaches prove inadequate.
Australia’s fourth-largest super fund is leveraging advanced data analytics in investments and member services.
Superannuation fund chief John Livanas discusses the potential impact of Australia's recently proposed pension reforms, advocating for personal service alongside digital solutions.
CIC names new chairman; AustralianSuper bolsters London equities team; Manulife HK & SEA investment head exits; HKEX appoints sustainability chief; Prime Super announces leadership revamp; and more.
With a new investment mandate prioritising national infrastructure projects, can Australia's sovereign wealth fund maintain its investment autonomy while serving political objectives?