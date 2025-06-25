Australia's real-estate debt appeal driven by residential, industrial
PGIM is ramping up investments in industrial and living sectors—including co-living and aged care—while cautiously re-entering office real estate, eyeing a potential market low.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.