As investors look beyond conventional property classes, data centres, senior living, and life sciences facilities emerge as compelling opportunities across the region.
India based Kotak Life Insurance sees REITs and InvITs as promising alternatives in the expanding investment landscape of the insurer, balancing yield and liability needs through rigorous due diligence and selective exposure.
Asia's real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience against the fog of uncertainty, as investors increasingly pivot toward the living sector across Japan, South Korea, and other key markets.
Developed APAC countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia offer promising real estate opportunities thanks to the e-commerce boom, but investors are still cautious about China's market.
Leading investors increase regional property allocations amid shifting market dynamics, with selective opportunities emerging in developed markets.
Indonesia approves second sovereign investment fund; South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) closes $1.6 billion Seoul office deal; Singapore’s Temasek and US investment firm CenterSquare form $200 million debt fund; and more.
Leading family office executives have weighed in on the state of private market fees and performance, as recent data reveals growing investor dissatisfaction with private equity and real estate strategies across Asia Pacific.
As China implements a series of bold monetary, fiscal, and property easing measures to rejuvenate its economy, early signs of improvement are emerging.
India's demographic dividend, coupled with robust policy reforms, positions it as APAC's emerging powerhouse, excelling in IT services, consumer spending, infrastructure, and real estate.
Transactions across the build-to-rent sector in Australia could heat up in 2025 amid rate cuts and strong demand.
The region's real estate market is showing signs of recovery as institutional investors increase their market share, with South Korea and Singapore leading the surge in Q3 2024.
Singapore based single family office Wellco Capital is rebalancing its portfolio with a focus on cash flow resilience and undervalued opportunities, while steering clear of overheated US equities and high-risk AI bets.