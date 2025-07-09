Family office leader Harilela urges return to risk and innovation
Mahesh Harilela says the investment culture in Asia is becoming too complacent and must evolve from financial engineering to funding frontier opportunities that take time, capital and vision.
Asia’s wealth ecosystem, long defined by preservation, must now pivot to purpose, according to one of Hong Kong’s most prominent family office leaders.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.