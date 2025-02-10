Weekly digest: Indonesia to roll out second sovereign wealth fund; South Korea's NPS completes Seoul office purchase

Indonesia approves second sovereign investment fund; South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) closes $1.6 billion Seoul office deal; Singapore’s Temasek and US investment firm CenterSquare form $200 million debt fund; and more.

TOP NEWS OF THE WEEK

Indonesia’s parliament has approved the creation of a new sovereign wealth fund Danantara to oversee more than $600 billion worth of state assets.

The new entity is expected to function like Singapore's state investment company Temasek.