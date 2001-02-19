Indonesia approves second sovereign investment fund; South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) closes $1.6 billion Seoul office deal; Singapore’s Temasek and US investment firm CenterSquare form $200 million debt fund; and more.
Tag : government
Labor’s proposals to ban early access to retirement savings and direct super funds to invest into nation building projects might be seen as an overstep by the government.
Experts say the recent changes of chief executives at state investment funds PNB, EPF and Kwap all have similar explanations, with Khazanah potentially being next.
A Calpers investment director and the former CIO of GPIF said policymakers should mandate disclosures and establish carbon emission targets, to embed climate change in investing.
Wealthy individuals are increasingly shifting assets out of the city and considering moving themselves elsewhere too, amid rising sanctions and lost confidence, say financial advisers.
China’s banking sector will have a higher non-performing loan ratio in coming years, but good profitability, strong liquidity and adequate capitalisation will enable the major lenders to absorb unexpected credit losses.
Charles Ong, chief strategist and former CIO at Temasek, will lead what could become Asia's biggest hedge-fund platform.
The consultancy is charged with designing a private pension scheme.
In what may mark a key turning point in the restructuring of corporate Malaysia, the government appoints a financial advisor to unwind the labrythine shareholdings and extensive debt of the country''s largest conglomerate.
The Government Pension Fund plans to award mandates for asset allocation and later for offshore investment advice.
Jose Isidro N. Camacho will take the post of Finance Minister in the Arroyo Government.
The Indonesian Supreme Audit Agency has estimated that it will take two years to complete its upcoming audit of IBRA.