British International Investment is intensifying its focus on high-impact investments in Asia, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.
Tag : renewable energy
Indonesia approves second sovereign investment fund; South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) closes $1.6 billion Seoul office deal; Singapore’s Temasek and US investment firm CenterSquare form $200 million debt fund; and more.
Australian and British pension funds want the UK's National Wealth Fund to focus on higher risk net-zero industries where it can play a valuable role bridging gaps in capital markets.
The $116 billion Canadian pension manager believes the energy transition goals of countries across the region and a vessel supply-demand imbalance create a unique investment opportunity.
The British insurer’s investment chief believes China will reach its 2060 carbon neutrality target ahead of schedule.
The Rockefeller Foundation teams up with Bezos Earth Fund to catalyse private capital in Global South’s energy transition, while Ping An and Temasek also see opportunities in renewable energy storage.
Tsangs Group is collaborating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned ROSHN Group to facilitate their investment and business exchanges with Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area.
The plan to make Australia a renewable energy superpower featured heavily throughout this year’s Federal Budget — which translates into opportunities to attract more capital from asset owners and the private sector.
A supportive regulatory regime for renewables in India - and the country's strong growth - has put the South Asian giant firmly in the sights of the UAE's sovereign wealth fund.
FinanceAsia spoke to experts on how countries can balance their short-term energy needs with longer-term climate goals, in light of pressing energy security concerns and price volatility.
An increasing focus on ESG principles and the need to diversify portfolios are driving the rise in sustainability-linked infrastructure investments by Asia Pacific asset owners, AsianInvestor's most recent survey found.